MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian corporate bond
yields held steady on Wednesday as investors preferred to stay
on the sidelines in a holiday- shortened week as cash supply
remained tight.
The 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR)
announced by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday is expected to
improve liquidity next week after the new rates take effect from
Saturday.
The CRR cut to 5.5 percent is expected to pump about 320
billion rupees ($6.39 billion) into the banking system, the RBI
said.
Investors await cues on future direction of government bond
yields which have been roiled since Tuesday due to absence of
clear guidance from the RBI on future debt buybacks through open
market operations.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 3
basis points down on the day at 8.32 percent, but only after
hitting a fresh three week high of 8.42 percent in early trades.
The RBI on Wednesday said further bond buybacks will depend
on the liquidity position, with the cut in the reserve
requirement for banks aimed to give some "structural injection"
of liquidity to the banking system.
The central bank has bought back about 700 billion rupees of
debt since November, to ease tight liquidity.
Indian markets are shut on Thursday for the Republic Day
holiday.
The five-year corporate bond yield and the
10-year bond yield both ended steady at 9.45 percent
and 9.31 percent respectively.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and
government debt of the same maturity widened to 79.41 basis
points from 74.72 basis points on Tuesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 9.42 billion
rupees, lower from Tuesday's 9.95 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)