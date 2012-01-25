MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian corporate bond yields held steady on Wednesday as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines in a holiday- shortened week as cash supply remained tight.

The 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) announced by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday is expected to improve liquidity next week after the new rates take effect from Saturday.

The CRR cut to 5.5 percent is expected to pump about 320 billion rupees ($6.39 billion) into the banking system, the RBI said.

Investors await cues on future direction of government bond yields which have been roiled since Tuesday due to absence of clear guidance from the RBI on future debt buybacks through open market operations.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 3 basis points down on the day at 8.32 percent, but only after hitting a fresh three week high of 8.42 percent in early trades.

The RBI on Wednesday said further bond buybacks will depend on the liquidity position, with the cut in the reserve requirement for banks aimed to give some "structural injection" of liquidity to the banking system.

The central bank has bought back about 700 billion rupees of debt since November, to ease tight liquidity.

Indian markets are shut on Thursday for the Republic Day holiday.

The five-year corporate bond yield and the 10-year bond yield both ended steady at 9.45 percent and 9.31 percent respectively.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 79.41 basis points from 74.72 basis points on Tuesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 9.42 billion rupees, lower from Tuesday's 9.95 billion rupees.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)