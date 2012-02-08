MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian corporate bond yields barely moved on Wednesday in the absence of any major trigger, with traders watching for signals on when the central bank would begin cutting rates.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 9.33 percent, while the 10-year bond closed steady at 9.22 percent.

"The rate cut decision is the most important factor for the market now, and traders are keenly waiting for news from the RBI," a trader from a foreign bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India cut reserve requirement for banks by 50 basis points in January, but left its key repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent in January on concerns over sticky core inflation.

While some analysts expect the central bank to start lowering rates as early as March, almost all respondents in a Reuters poll in January expect a cut by the end of June.

"There is a 50 to 75 percent chance that the RBI may cut its repo rate in March, otherwise it is a certainty in April," the trader with the foreign bank said.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 78.22 basis points from 82.45 basis points on Tuesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.23 percent, 4 basis points higher than its previous close, after touching 8.26 percent, its highest level since Jan. 31.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 42.22 billion rupees ($858 million), up from Tuesday's 22.21 billion rupees.

($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)