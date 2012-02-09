MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian corporate bond yields ended flat on Thursday with no new factors to push the market in either direction.

The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 9.32 percent, while the 10-year bond closed 1 basis point higher at 9.23 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 75.79 basis points from 78.22 basis points on Wednesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.27 percent, its highest since Jan. 31, as traders pared positions ahead of an auction on Friday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.28 billion rupees ($288.5 million), down from Wednesday's 42.22 billion rupees.

($1=49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)