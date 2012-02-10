US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian corporate bond yields eased marginally on Friday, tracking federal bond yields, as weak factory output data raised prospects of an earlier-than-expected interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield and the 10-year yield both closed 1 basis points lower at 9.31 percent and 9.22 percent, respectively.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 81.18 basis points from 75.79 basis points on Thursday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.19 percent, down from Thursday's close of 8.27 percent.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 25.27 billion rupees ($511.5 million), up from Thursday's 14.28 billion rupees.
($1=49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.