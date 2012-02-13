MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian corporate bond yields were little changed on Monday, tracking federal yields, amid expectations the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt purchase plan through open market operations this week to help ease cash conditions. The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield rose 1 basis point to 9.32 percent, while the 10-year yield was unchanged at 9.22 percent. The RBI has bought 806.97 billion rupees ($16.33 billion) of debt through open market operations since November to inject liquidity into the banking system and to help the market absorb bonds issued to support huge government borrowing. In a sign that liquidity remains strained, borrowing by banks through the RBI's repo tender rose to 1.66 trillion rupees on Monday, the highest since Dec. 23. Traders were also wary of piling into corporate bonds ahead of inflation data for January, due on Tuesday. The data is a critical factor for setting monetary policy. Indian corporate borrowers are likely to tap bond markets with issues tailored to foreign investors ahead of the expiry of auction limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said. The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale prices, is expected to have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 80.52 basis points from 81.18 basis points on Friday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 23.86 billion rupees, down from Friday's 25.27 billion rupees. ($1=49.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)