MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian corporate bond
yields were little changed on Monday, tracking federal yields,
amid expectations the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt
purchase plan through open market operations this week to help
ease cash conditions.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield rose
1 basis point to 9.32 percent, while the 10-year yield
was unchanged at 9.22 percent.
The RBI has bought 806.97 billion rupees ($16.33 billion) of
debt through open market operations since November to inject
liquidity into the banking system and to help the market absorb
bonds issued to support huge government borrowing.
In a sign that liquidity remains strained, borrowing by
banks through the RBI's repo tender rose to 1.66 trillion rupees
on Monday, the highest since Dec. 23.
Traders were also wary of piling into corporate bonds ahead
of inflation data for January, due on Tuesday. The data is a
critical factor for setting monetary policy.
Indian corporate borrowers are likely to tap bond markets
with issues tailored to foreign investors ahead of the expiry of
auction limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said.
The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale
prices, is expected to have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year
in January from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed.
The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 80.52 basis points from
81.18 basis points on Friday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 23.86 billion
rupees, down from Friday's 25.27 billion rupees.
($1=49.4050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)