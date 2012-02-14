MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian corporate bond yields closed higher on Tuesday on increased supply, with growing expectations of heavy borrowing before the fiscal year ends in March also weighing on sentiment. The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield rose 2 basis points on the day to 9.34 percent, while the 10-year yield was up 3 basis points at 9.25 percent. "A slew of supply has hit the market, and with the FII (foreign institutional investor) limit set to lapse, the domestic market has started factoring in supply as the last quarter of the fiscal year draws to a close," a dealer with a foreign bank said. Foreign investor bond limits, which were auctioned in end- November by the capital market regulator, entitling FIIs to buy up to $5 billion in corporate debt, will get exhausted in end-February. Indian corporate borrowers are likely to issue bonds tailored to attract FII interest ahead of the expiry of the auction limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said. The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 86.02 basis points from 80.52 basis points on Monday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 19.89 billion rupees, down from Monday's 23.86 billion rupees. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)