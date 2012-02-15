MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian corporate bond yields closed little changed on Wednesday and are likely to nudge lower in the absence of supplies in the long-end. The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield ended 1 basis point lower at 9.33 percent, while the 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at 9.23 percent. "Most of the supply is at the short end, so there is not much pressure in the long-end. I expect yields to remain around these levels up to the policy," said a foreign bank dealer. Expectations that the Reserve Bank of India may cut interest rates when it reviews policy in March rather than in April have picked up following a soft inflation number for January. India's headline inflation slowed to its lowest level in more than two years in January as food prices fell, sparking hopes that the central bank will start cutting interest rates sooner rather than later to battle the country's economic slowdown. Given a slew of issuances lined up this month, dealers do not expect corporate bond yields to cool off sharply even as foreign investors look to utilise their allocated debt limits this month. The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 82.47 basis points from 86.02 basis points on Tuesday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 27.42 billion rupees, sharply up from Tuesday's 19.89 billion rupees. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Malini Menon)