MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian corporate bond
yields closed little changed on Wednesday and are likely to
nudge lower in the absence of supplies in the long-end.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield
ended 1 basis point lower at 9.33 percent, while the 10-year
yield was down 2 basis points at 9.23 percent.
"Most of the supply is at the short end, so there is not
much pressure in the long-end. I expect yields to remain around
these levels up to the policy," said a foreign bank dealer.
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of India may cut interest
rates when it reviews policy in March rather than in April have
picked up following a soft inflation number for January.
India's headline inflation slowed to its lowest level in
more than two years in January as food prices fell, sparking
hopes that the central bank will start cutting interest rates
sooner rather than later to battle the country's economic
slowdown.
Given a slew of issuances lined up this month, dealers do
not expect corporate bond yields to cool off sharply even as
foreign investors look to utilise their allocated debt limits
this month.
The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 82.47 basis points from
86.02 basis points on Tuesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 27.42 billion
rupees, sharply up from Tuesday's 19.89 billion rupees.
