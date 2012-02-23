MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian corporate bond
yields ended little changed on Thursday as traders preferred to
stay light on concerns of additional government supply in the
run-up to the end of the fiscal year.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield
closed unchanged at 9.33 percent, while the 10-year yield
rose 1 basis point to 9.25 percent.
"Traders are sitting tight and don't want to add positions
as there are fears of additional supply," said a dealer with a
foreign bank.
Traders are concerned that the government, facing a
ballooning fiscal deficit, may hold an unscheduled bond auction
next week.
New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in
the current financial year ending March 31, taking the total to
5.10 trillion Indian rupees ($104 billion).
Borrowers are selling shorter-dated paper aimed at foreign
investors to secure cheap financing ahead of the expiry of
auctioned limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said.
Data from India's stock market regulator last week showed
that unused foreign institutional investor limits for
non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion
rupees as of Jan. 31.
The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity widened to 83.52 basis points from
80.58 on Wednesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 29.60 billion
rupees, up from Wednesday's 22.48 billion rupees.
($1 = 49.2250 Indian rupees)
