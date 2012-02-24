MUMBAI, Feb 24 Indian corporate bond yields edged higher on Friday on signs of heavy deal pipeline as the fiscal year end nears. The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield closed 1 basis points higher at 9.34 percent, and the 10-year yield also rose 1 basis point to 9.26 percent. "The issuances market is heating up," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. "There will be a strong issuances pipeline ahead of the fiscal year end in March." Power Grid Corp. is planning to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($204.1 million) via 15-year bonds and Power Finance Corp opened bids on Friday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees through a four-part deal. NHPC Ltd, India's largest hydropower generator, is planning to raise up to 15 billion rupees through 15-year bonds and Tata Steel plans to raise 30 billion rupees by March. There is some activity in the shorter-dated paper aimed at foreign investors to secure cheap financing ahead of the expiry of auctioned limits that allow them to buy such debt, traders said. Data from India's stock market regulator last week showed that unused foreign institutional investor limits for non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion rupees as of Jan. 31. The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 81.74 basis points from 83.52 on Thursday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 45.48 billion rupees, up from Thursday's 29.60 billion rupees. ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)