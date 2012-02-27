MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian corporate bond
yields ended little changed on Monday, tracking government bond
yields, in the absence of any clear cues.
The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield
closed unchanged at 9.34 percent, while the 10-year yield
ended 1 basis point lower at 9.25 percent.
The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 80.25 basis points from
81.74 on Friday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 67.22 billion
rupees ($1.37 billion), up from Friday's 45.48 billion rupees.
The 10-year benchmark federal bond yield
settled steady at 8.23 percent. It moved in a narrow 2 basis
point band during the day.
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)