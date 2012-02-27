MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian corporate bond yields ended little changed on Monday, tracking government bond yields, in the absence of any clear cues. The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield closed unchanged at 9.34 percent, while the 10-year yield ended 1 basis point lower at 9.25 percent. The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 80.25 basis points from 81.74 on Friday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 67.22 billion rupees ($1.37 billion), up from Friday's 45.48 billion rupees. The 10-year benchmark federal bond yield settled steady at 8.23 percent. It moved in a narrow 2 basis point band during the day. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)