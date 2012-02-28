MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian corporate bond yields ended little changed on Tuesday in a dull market as most banks preferred to stay away citing tight cash conditions. However, foreign investors have been buying corporate bonds for the last few days to utilise their unused allocations before they expire on Wednesday. Data from India's stock market regulator showed that unused foreign institutional investor (FII) limits for non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 226.85 billion rupees ($4.62 billion) as of Feb. 15. "FIIs have bought around 30 billion rupees in the three days as they want to utilise the pending limits," said a foreign bank dealer. Liquidity has tightened sharply and is currently around 1.6 trillion rupees, which is over three times more than the central bank's stated comfort zone. The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield closed unchanged at 9.34 percent, while the 10-year yield ended 1 basis point higher at 9.26 percent. The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 83.07 basis points from 80.25 on Monday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 58.19 billion rupees ($1.37 billion), down from Monday's 67.22 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.05 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)