MUMBAI, March 1 Indian corporate bond yields ended up on Thursday tracking government bond yields as higher global oil prices increased the possibility that the Reserve Bank of India may delay an interest rate cut. The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 9.35 percent, while the 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points higher at 9.28 percent. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.24 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday's close. The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 81.42 basis points from 83.21 on Wednesday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 18.44 billion rupees ($374.8 million), sharply lower than Wednesday's 45.15 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)