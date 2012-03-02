MUMBAI, March 2 India's benchmark five-year corporate bond yield ended steady on lack of an immediate trigger on Friday, while 10-year corporate bond yield closed higher. The five-year corporate bond yield ended at 9.35 percent, while the 10-year bond yield closed up 4 basis points at 9.32 percent. The spread between the 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 86.97 basis points from 81.42 on Thursday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 19.44 billion rupees ($392.7 million), compared with Thursday's 18.44 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)