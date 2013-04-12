MUMBAI, April 12 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell on data showing March consumer inflation slowed from February, raising expectations the central bank will have room to cut interest rates next month.

The 10-year bond yield eased 2 basis points to 7.88 percent from levels before the consumer price inflation data.

Other markets were range-bound, with the rupee trading at 54.45/46 from levels before the data. The 1-year overnight index swap rate was trading at 7.39 percent.

Consumer price-based inflation in March slowed to 10.39 percent from 10.91 in February, according to data earlier in the day. Other data showed industrial output in February rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)