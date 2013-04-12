Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
MUMBAI, April 12 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell on data showing March consumer inflation slowed from February, raising expectations the central bank will have room to cut interest rates next month.
The 10-year bond yield eased 2 basis points to 7.88 percent from levels before the consumer price inflation data.
Other markets were range-bound, with the rupee trading at 54.45/46 from levels before the data. The 1-year overnight index swap rate was trading at 7.39 percent.
Consumer price-based inflation in March slowed to 10.39 percent from 10.91 in February, according to data earlier in the day. Other data showed industrial output in February rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO