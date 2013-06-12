MUMBAI, June 12 Indian government bond yields rose and the rupee gave up some of its gains on Wednesday after data showed May retail inflation continued to remain high, further denting hopes of a rate cut at the central bank's policy review on June 17.

The 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.32 percent. The rupee gave up some gains to trade at 58.30/31 to the dollar from 58.21 before the data release.

India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the third straight month in May to 9.31 percent, but still remained high, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)