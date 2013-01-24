MUMBAI Jan 24 Stock-pickers betting on an
Indian economic rebound may be disappointed by upcoming earnings
reports from domestically focused companies, as consumer demand
and infrastructure output remain weak and high inflation
persists.
Banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche
Bank have issued reports arguing that cyclicals will help Indian
indexes hit record highs this year after shares such as Hero
MotoCorp Ltd underperformed the index in 2012.
But many fund managers are sceptical.
Despite a strong start to earnings season, upcoming results
for Indian companies geared to the domestic economic cycle such
as top carmaker Maruti Suzuki are likely to be uneven.
"I don't share the excitement about the economic growth or
the investment situation in the country," said Walter Rossini, a
Milan-based fund manager at Gestielle India, which manages $200
million of Indian shares.
"There has been no real action (large new investments) so
far in sectors like power, energy and roads. I don't see a
market-wide trend in earnings," he said, adding he was looking
to book profits in shares.
India's benchmark BSE index has gained 3.1 percent
this year after surging 25.7 percent in 2012.
Optimism is based on expectations that anticipated interest
rate cuts will revive an ailing economy, as well as cheap
valuations. Cyclical stocks, including Tata Motors Ltd
, are among the cheapest in the BSE's 30
constituents, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Tata Motors is trading at 7.2 times forward fiscal 2014
earnings versus around 14 for the broader BSE index.
Sturdy results from software services exporters such as
Infosys Ltd, dependant on the global economy, have
bolstered sentiment.
But Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India's largest
consumer goods maker, on Tuesday gave an early warning signal of
feeble consumer demand, posting disappointing volume growth that
sent shares down 7.5 percent over two sessions.
Hindustan's results could also curb the recent strong gains
in retailers' shares such as Pantaloon Retail India Ltd
after the Indian government last year allowed foreign
supermarkets into the country, setting up expectations of stake
purchases as early as this year.
CAUTIOUS PICTURE
StarMine SmartEstimate data for the BSE's cyclical
components also paint a cautious picture. These calls focus only
on the forecasts for top-ranked analysts, comparing them against
wider consensus estimates.
By this metric, power gear maker Bharat Heavy Electricals
Ltd, exposed to still-sluggish infrastructure
spending, is expected to underperform consensus forecasts by 4.8
percent in the fiscal year starting in April, while two-wheeler
maker Hero MotoCorp could trail expectations by 3 percent.
Eric Mookherjee, a Paris-based fund manager for Shanti
India, which owns about $300 million of Indian shares, said
Indian stocks are getting ahead of themselves.
"All this bullishness after a few earnings is a little
misplaced," he said.
"Even the consumer companies are not very comfortable with
the demand environment," he said.
The argument for cyclicals is based in part on expectations
that the Reserve Bank of India will start cutting interest rates
on Jan. 29 after nine months of holding steady, supporting an
economy set for its slowest growth in a decade.
But some analysts warn against over-estimating the impact on
corporate profits, as only sustained easing would have a
meaningful impact, a premise that is still uncertain.
Although wholesale prices rose last month at their slowest
in three years, consumer price inflation accelerated on higher
food prices and could pick-up further after India allowed a
gradual rise in subsidised diesel prices, which could temper the
momentum of further rate cuts.
"We are in the early stages of an economic recovery. We are
also at a stage where the RBI will begin cutting rates. So there
will clearly be growing interest in cyclical stocks," said
Saurabh Mukherjea, head of equities at Ambit Capital in Mumbai.
"I don't think the recovery will be so strong that those
firms will be able to get out of trouble," he said, referring to
the companies whose balance sheets "got destroyed" in the
downturn.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam and Tony Munroe)