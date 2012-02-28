Feb 28 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,375.50 5,281.20 1.79 Nifty March 5,441.50 5,338.60 1.92 Open Interest 25,496,350 24,827,450 2.69 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.30 1.31 -0.76 Volume Put-Call 1.08 1.08 0 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 25.85 27.38 -5.59 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 26.65 28.68 -7.07 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.63 24.69 -4.29 For details, click on and. MTNL <MTNLH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOH2:NS>, Hindustan Construction <HCNSH2:NS> and Tata Motors DVR <TAMdvH2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. Sterlite Industries <STRLH2:NS>, IVRCL <IVRCH2:NS>, Bajaj Hindusthan <BJHNH2:NS>, Hindalco Industries <HALCH2:NS> and Shree Renuka Sugars <SRESH2:NS> were the top open interest losers in March contracts. "Nifty has resistance at 5,408 and 5,450 and support at 5,324 and 5,273 levels," said Alex K. Mathews, head of technical and derivatives research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services. The Q3 gross domestic product data, to be announced around 0530 GMT, is likely to impact sentiment on Wednesday, said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. "Immediate resistance exists at 5,425-5,430 and then 5,500 level. Downside support exists at 5,325 and then 5,275," Goel added. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)