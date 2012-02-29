Feb 29 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5385.20 5,375.50 0.18 Nifty March 5439.50 5,441.50 -0.04 Open Interest 26,038,300 25,496,350 2.13 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.31 1.30 0.77 Volume Put-Call 1.11 1.08 2.78 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 26.93 25.85 4.18 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 27.58 26.65 3.49 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.34 23.63 3.00 For details, click on and. GVK Power <GVKPH2:NS>, Tata Global <TAGLH2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKH2:NS>, Dish TV <DSTVH2:NS> and TVS Motors <TVSMH2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. MTNL <MTNLH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Sterlite Industries <STRLH2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMH2:NS> and Shree Renuka Sugars <SRESH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities, said the market may start factoring-in expectations for the federal budget due on March 16, particularly the government's stance on the fiscal deficit. "Caution is advised to the traders in the Indian markets," he said. Bavishi said the Nifty had support at 5,180, with resistance at 5,560. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ted Kerr)