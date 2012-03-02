March 2 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Friday: Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,359.35 5,339.75 0.37 Nifty March 5,391.50 5,390.75 0.01 Open Interest 25,120,700 25,580,800 -1.79 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.23 1.22 0.82 Volume Put-Call 1 1.03 -2.91 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 27.84 27.67 0.61 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 26.51 26.25 0.99 Put ATM IV (30D) 27.23 26.37 3.26 For details, click on and. Alok Industries <ALOKH2:NS>, Development Credit Bank <DCBAH2:NS>, Cairn India <CAILH2:NS>, United Phosphorus <UNPOH2:NS> and GMR Infrastructure <GMRIH2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. Suzlon Energy <SUZLH2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOH2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIH2:NS>, Oil and Natural Gas Corp <ONGCH2:NS> and Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. Nifty futures could fall to 5,180, if the spot Nifty breaks below 5,300, said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. Dealers on Friday said the markets were expected to remain under pressure for a while due to high oil prices. Asia-based investment bank, Nomura in a report on Thursday said India had very little room to absorb an oil price shock. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)