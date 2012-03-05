March 5 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Monday Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5280.35 5359.40 -1.47 Nifty March 5318.55 5396.50 -1.44 Open Interest 24,927,600 25,121,000 -0.77 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.23 1.23 -4.07 Volume Put-Call 0.95 NA NA Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 28.92 28.20 2.55 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 28.22 NA NA Put ATM IV (30D) 28.11 NA NA For details, click on and. Suzlon <SUZLH2:NS>, DLF <DLFH2:NS>, Hindalco <HALCH2:NS>, NTPC <NTPCJ2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCJ2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Alok Industires <ALOKH2:NS>, Shree Renuka Sugars <SRESH2:NS>, ITC <ITCH2:NS> and GMR Infra <GMRIH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. A likely economic slowdown in China has negatively impacted metal stocks including Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel, brokerage Motilal Oswal said in a note. Brokerage Sharekhan said the Nifty is expected to rise to about 5,480 in the near term. "A key support in the immediate run is around 5,268 and resistance will be faced at 5,359," it said. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ted Kerr)