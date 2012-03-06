March 6 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,222.40 5,280.35 -1.1 Nifty March 5,250.40 5,318.55 -1.28 Open Interest 25,811,900 24,927,600 3.54 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.19 1.23 -3.25 Volume Put-Call 1.09 0.95 14.73 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 27.08 28.92 -6.36 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 27.42 28.22 -2.83 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.54 28.11 -9.14 For details, click on and. Unitech <UNTEH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Bajaj Hindusthan <BJHNH2:NS>, Hindalco Industries <HALCH2:NS> and IDFC <IDFCH2:NS> gained in open interest for March contracts. While Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAH2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOH2:NS>, DLF <DLFH2:NS>, Hindustan Construction <HCNSH2:NS> and Sintex Industries <SNTXH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. "Election results are just a one day story, market would now focus on budget and global cues," said Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director at Emkay Global Financial Services. "Positive momentum in the markets can come back keeping in mind a silver lining of a more populist budget ahead of us," D K Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of SMC Investments, said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)