March 6 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock
Exchange on Tuesday
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5,222.40 5,280.35 -1.1
Nifty March 5,250.40 5,318.55 -1.28
Open Interest 25,811,900 24,927,600 3.54
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.19 1.23 -3.25
Volume Put-Call 1.09 0.95 14.73
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 27.08 28.92 -6.36
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 27.42 28.22 -2.83
Put ATM IV (30D) 25.54 28.11 -9.14
For details, click on and.
Unitech <UNTEH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Bajaj
Hindusthan <BJHNH2:NS>, Hindalco Industries <HALCH2:NS> and IDFC
<IDFCH2:NS> gained in open interest for March contracts.
While Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAH2:NS>, Tata Motors
<TAMOH2:NS>, DLF <DLFH2:NS>, Hindustan Construction <HCNSH2:NS>
and Sintex Industries <SNTXH2:NS> were the top open interest
losers.
"Election results are just a one day story, market would now
focus on budget and global cues," said Krishna Kumar Karwa,
managing director at Emkay Global Financial Services.
"Positive momentum in the markets can come back keeping in
mind a silver lining of a more populist budget ahead of us," D K
Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of SMC Investments,
said.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)