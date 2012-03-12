March 12 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5359.55 5,333.55 0.49 Nifty March 5388.75 5,364.15 0.46 Open Interest 24,980,300 25,273,650 -1.16 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.09 1.15 -5.22 Volume Put-Call 1.02 1.16 -12.07 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 26.27 26.33 3.14 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 25.48 22.87 11.41 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.41 25.86 -1.74 For details, click on and. Tata Power <TTPWH2:NS>, HDIL <HDILH2:NS>, Yes Bank <YESBH2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOH2:NS> and Reliance Power <RPOLJ2:NS> gained in open interest for March contracts. Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, GVK Power <GVKPH2:NS>, Hindalco <HALCH2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLH2:NS> and IFCI <IFCIH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. "Nifty traded in a range with a positive bias. It closed above 5,350 level which is a positive indicator for the short term. Intraday support is seen at 5,325 and resistance at 5,380," said Puneet Kinra, senior technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)