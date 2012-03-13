March 13 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,429.50 5,359.55 1.31 Nifty March 5,468.40 5,388.75 1.47 Open Interest 25,084,500 24,980,300 0.41 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.14 1.09 4.58 Volume Put-Call 1.13 1.02 10.78 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.75 26.27 -5.78 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 22.62 25.48 -11.22 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.97 25.41 -1.73 For details, click on and. Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, IVRCL <IVRCH2:NS>, GMR Infrastructure <GMRIH2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMH2:NS> and Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAH2:NS> gained in open interest for March contracts. Suzlon Energy <SUZLH2:NS>, Hindalco Industries <HALCH2:NS>, Reliance Power <RPOLH2:NS>, Tata Motors DVR <TAMdvH2:NS> and Sterlite Industries <STRLH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. "Nifty options imply a range of 5,300 to 5,500 for Nifty in March series," said brokerage Nirmal Bang in a note. HDFC Securities, in a report, said that negation of bearish technical patterns brings some hopes for bulls in the near term. Technical analysts were abuzz as India's 50-share Nifty index appeared to be entering the so-called "Golden Cross", which if sustained, could mark a clearly bullish technical trend. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)