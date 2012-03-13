India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
March 13 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,429.50 5,359.55 1.31 Nifty March 5,468.40 5,388.75 1.47 Open Interest 25,084,500 24,980,300 0.41 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.14 1.09 4.58 Volume Put-Call 1.13 1.02 10.78 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.75 26.27 -5.78 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 22.62 25.48 -11.22 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.97 25.41 -1.73 For details, click on and. Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, IVRCL <IVRCH2:NS>, GMR Infrastructure <GMRIH2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMH2:NS> and Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAH2:NS> gained in open interest for March contracts. Suzlon Energy <SUZLH2:NS>, Hindalco Industries <HALCH2:NS>, Reliance Power <RPOLH2:NS>, Tata Motors DVR <TAMdvH2:NS> and Sterlite Industries <STRLH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. "Nifty options imply a range of 5,300 to 5,500 for Nifty in March series," said brokerage Nirmal Bang in a note. HDFC Securities, in a report, said that negation of bearish technical patterns brings some hopes for bulls in the near term. Technical analysts were abuzz as India's 50-share Nifty index appeared to be entering the so-called "Golden Cross", which if sustained, could mark a clearly bullish technical trend. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.