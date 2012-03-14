March 14 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,463.90 5,429.50 0.63 Nifty March 5,506.10 5,468.40 0.69 Open Interest 25,770,750 25,084,500 2.74 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.21 1.14 6.14 Volume Put-Call 1.14 1.13 0.88 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.72 24.75 -0.12 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 24.74 22.62 9.37 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.05 24.97 -7.69 For details, click on and. ITC <ITCH2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIH2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOH2:NS>, HDFC Bank <HDBKH2:NS> and Educomp Solutions <EDSOH2:NS> gained in open interest for March contracts. IVRC <IVRCH2:NS>, GVK Power <GVKPH2:NS>, Hindalco <HALCH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS> and Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. "Bargain buying emerged at lower levels as Nifty bounced back from the lows," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Limited. He said that markets are likely to remain highly volatile as the RBI's monetary policy review meeting and the federal budget are awaited, Goel said. "A lot of longs are there in the system. If 5,350, which was a strong resistance last week, holds on Nifty, then the market can head towards 5,650-5,700 in the next 1-2 weeks," said Ashish Chaturmohta, vice president of technical and derivatives, IIFL Wealth. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)