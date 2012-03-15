March 15 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,380.50 5,463.90 -1.53 Nifty March 5,419.10 5,506.10 -1.58 Open Interest 26,388,950 25,770,750 2.4 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.11 1.21 -8.23 Volume Put-Call 0.93 1.14 -18.42 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 25.42 24.72 2.83 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 24.23 24.74 -2.06 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.64 23.05 6.90 For details, click on and. Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Adani Power <ADANH2:NS>, Reliance Power <RPOLH2:NS>, JSW Energy <JSWEH2:NS> and ITC <ITCH2:NS> gained in open interest for March contracts. Hindalco <HALCH2:NS>, GVK Power <GVKPH2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIH2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAH2:NS> and Indiabulls Real Estate <INRLH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. "Market expectation was that the RBI may lower interest rates. Moreover, the economic survey said that fall in IIP growth, higher fiscal deficit, higher inflation are the major factor impacting India GDP growth. These factors pulled down market sentiment," said Rikesh Parikh, Vice-President - Equities, Motilal Oswal Securities. "Nifty showed selling pressure for the second consecutive day. Federal budget may play an important role in sentiment preparation and volatility may be seen. Nifty has some support at 5,350 levels," said Puneer Kinra, senior technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)