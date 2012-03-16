March 16 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,317.90 5,380.50 -1.16 Nifty March 5,342.70 5,419.10 -1.40 Open Interest 27,450,100 26,388,950 4.02 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.08 1.11 -2.70 Volume Put-Call 0.99 0.93 6.45 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 23.13 25.42 -9.01 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 23.33 24.23 -3.7 Put ATM IV (30D) 21.06 24.64 -14.52 For details, click on and. JSW Energy <JSWEH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation <ONGCH2:NS>, Balrampur Chini Mills <BACHH2:NS> and ITC <ITCH2:NS> gained in open interest for March contracts. Suzlon Energy <SUZLH2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCH2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIH2:NS>, Reliance Power <RPOLH2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMH2:NS> were the top open interest losers. "With most events behind, Nifty is expected to trade between 5,150 and 5,440 till annual policy statement by RBI in April," said Amar Ambani, head of research at IIFL. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)