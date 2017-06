MUMBAI Jan 17 India's benchmark 10-year bonds and the rupee rose on Thursday after the country's oil minister said the government would allow oil marketing companies to set diesel prices, in what markets interpreted as a partial deregulation of prices.

The 10-year yield fell 3 basis points to 7.85 percent from levels before Oil Minister Veerappa Moily's comments.

The rupee rose as much as 54.49 to the dollar from around 54.63/64 previously.

In stock markets, Hindustan Petroleum Corp surged 6.2 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)