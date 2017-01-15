Indian Rupee notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

The Nifty continued its upward move, crossing technical resistances and closing above 8,400 points for the first time in two months on the back of positive global cues and decent Q3 results from technology majors Infosys and TCS.

Sentiment remained upbeat with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement that implementation of the GST coupled with more digitalisation in transactions will make India’s economy cleaner and bigger.

The pharma sector witnessed pressure after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s comment regarding high drug prices.

Trump’s first news conference since winning the presidential election touched on many of the issues that will dominate the opening weeks of his administration.

He attacked the pharmaceutical industry for high drug prices and for manufacturing overseas, indicating a major shift in focus. He said he would repeal and replace Obamacare, the outgoing president’s signature healthcare reform law, which is also expected to impact pharma companies.

U.S. businesses for Indian pharma majors may face pricing pressure and will be watched as further clarity on these policies are awaited.

IT stocks, on the other hand, heaved a sigh of relief on hopes that visa rules may not be as stringent as Trump had earlier threatened.

Infosys and TCS reported better-than-estimated numbers for the December quarter. Though TCS gave a positive commentary on outlook, Infosys trimmed its revenue growth guidance.

In an expected move, TCS CEO N. Chandrasekaran was appointed chairman of Tata Sons with effect from February 21, 2017. The appointment is seen as the group’s preference to hand over the reins to an insider who understands the Tata Group’s culture.

Another major corporate news that hogged the limelight was SpiceJet’s announcement of a deal with Boeing for the purchase of up to 205 aircrafts valued at $22 billion (1,500 billion rupees).

However, with many airlines increasing inventory, it needs to be seen whether this would lead to overcapacity.

Secondly, it could be tough for airlines to get enough commanders to pilot the new aircrafts at reasonable cost. Our existing airports seem to be stretched too. Aviation would be an interesting space to watch.

Shares in steel companies remained in focus on reports of Chinese capacity shutdowns. The Chinese government plans to cut 100-110 MT sub-standard steel production capacity by June 2017, representing 10 percent of the country’s crude steel capacity.

Though sentimentally positive, this development may not benefit Indian steel producers much since there is no reduction in overall Chinese steel production.

The Vibrant Gujarat summit was a success with 25,578 MoUs signed, about 10 percent more than the last edition in 2015. The committed investment is likely to cross 30 trillion rupees.

A majority of MoUs came from the micro, small and medium enterprises that were supposedly worst hit by the government’s move to ban high-denomination banknotes.

On the macro front, IIP surged to a 3-month high of 5.7 percent on a yearly basis in November. The manufacturing sector's production jumped 5.5 percent, while mining output rebounded by 3.9 percent after three months of decline, contributing to the increase in industrial production.

The IIP numbers do not seem to reflect the effects of demonetization yet. CPI dipped to a 25-month low of 3.41 percent in December, compared with 3.63 percent in November.

The sharp deceleration was attributed to continued correction in food inflation and slower sequential momentum in core inflation, partly reflecting the impact of the country's cash crunch.

I would take the food inflation figures with a pinch of salt since lower food prices are at the cost of farmers who had to make distress sales due to shortage of cash. This could lead to lower cultivation, leading to lower production. This may result in spiralling food prices in the months ahead, affecting overall inflation.

In the coming week, Q3 results will start to pick up pace. Reliance Industries and LIC Housing Finance will announce their numbers on Monday and Axis Bank and Yes Bank will report their performance on Thursday.

On the global front, investors will look forward to policy announcements and actions taken by Donald Trump, whose focus is on creating jobs and increasing spending in the United States.

China Q4 GDP and IIP data for December will be announced on Monday, while UK CPI data for December will be announced on Tuesday.

The Nifty will trade in the 8,250-8,500 range in the coming days. With the index witnessing sharp moves recently, I would advise further investments at levels closer to 8,250-8,300. A spirited rally beyond 8,500 points before the budget should be viewed with caution.