Consumer good stocks such as Hindustan Unilever rallied as investors switched to defensive stocks ahead of key risk events including the start of earnings season this week and the Reserve Bank of India policy meeting on April 17.

The BSE's consumer goods sub-index rose 1.7 percent, after earlier hitting a record high, continuing a rally that saw it gain 7.8 percent in March compared to a nearly 2 percent fall in the broader BSE index

"FMCG seems to be the only space which seems safe because of less government intervention and policy inaction" said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla Money, referring to Fast Moving Consumer Goods, the official name of the sub-index.

Hindustan Unilever rose 2.3 percent and ITC gained 2.3 percent, while Nestle India rose 4.4 percent.

The gains well outperformed the broader indexes, with both the BSE and NSE indexes down about 0.1 percent each. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)