BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI Aug 20 Foreign institutional investors sold a net $104.8 million in Indian equities and $199.9 million in debt on Monday, the stock market regulator's website showed on Tuesday.
Foreign funds have sold nearly a net $12 billion in equities and debt since May 22. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively