MUMBAI Dec 14 The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in more than a week in late trade on Friday on suspected heavy dollar buying by a large state-run bank that several dealers said appeared to be on behalf of defense-related state-run companies.

At 1044 GMT, the rupee was at 54.58/60 per dollar, after falling to as much as 54.70, from levels of around 54.35-54.40 before the falls.

The sharp fall in the rupee wiped out all gains after data showed November inflation had eased.

