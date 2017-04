MUMBAI May 21 The Indian rupee weakened to a near six-month low on Tuesday, largely driven by weakness in the euro and import-related dollar demand that traders attributed to a private refining company.

At 1115 GMT, the rupee was at 55.37/38 versus its Monday close of 55.10/11. It fell to 55.41 during the session, a level last seen on Nov 29, 2012. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)