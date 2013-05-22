* Rupee ends at 55.46/47 per dlr vs 55.41/42 at close on Tue
* Dollar demand from oil importers continues to weigh on INR
* Indian shares fall for third successive session
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 22 The Indian rupee fell for a
fourth successive session on Wednesday to mark its longest
losing streak in over three months, hurt by dollar demand from
oil refiners and a late fall in equities.
The rupee's fall comes despite strong foreign flows into
stocks and debt markets this year, as concerns about the current
account deficit have revived after data earlier this month
showed a spike in the April trade deficit.
Global dollar strength has also hit the rupee. However,
analysts are awaiting clues from the Federal Reserve Chairman to
provide signal about a potential end to its monetary stimulus
programme on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is also set to
release minutes from its last meeting later in the day.
Technically, a breach of key support levels seems to have
opened up more downside for the rupee.
"Weak equities and corporate demand put pressure on the
rupee. The breach of 55.20 has slightly changed the outlook on
the rupee," said Hari Chandramgethen, head of forex trading at
South Indian Bank.
India Forex Advisors, in a note, said the breach of 55.40 if
sustained may see the rupee falling to record low levels.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.46/47
per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 55.41/42. The rupee
dropped to as much as 55.6425 in session, its lowest since Nov.
28.
Continued demand for the greenback from oil importers,
particularly a large private refiner, weighed on the rupee on
Wednesday, dealers said.
Meanwhile, shares fell for a third consecutive session on
Wednesday, to their lowest close in almost two weeks after
Larsen & Toubro Ltd slumped as its orderbook guidance
sparked worries about the health of the domestic economy.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 55.80 while the three-month was at
56.36.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 55.5875 with a total traded volume of $6.2 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)