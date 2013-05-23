MUMBAI May 23 The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in over 8-1/2 months on Thursday, heading for a fifth consecutive session of falls, as the dollar rallied at the prospect the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this year.

The rupee fell to as low 55.92, its lowest since Sept. 6, 2012. At 0543 GMT, it was at 55.90/91 to the dollar versus its previous close of 55.46/47.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)