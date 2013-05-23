MUMBAI May 23 The Indian rupee slid to its
lowest in over 8-1/2 months on Thursday, heading for a fifth
consecutive session of falls, as worries about a potential
pullback in the U.S. monetary stimulus programme sparked a shift
sway from riskier currencies.
Any pullback on U.S. quantitative easing has the potential
to hit Indian markets hard. Foreign investors have bought more
than $5 billion of debt and stocks this month, marking a surge
in inflows from previous months.
The Reserve Bank of India was not seen intervening to
bolster the rupee, traders said. The central bank instead bought
dollars for a net total of $820 million in March, with talk of
subsequent purchases in April.
Despite foreign inflows, the rupee has lost some 3.7 percent
this month, after a surge in gold imports led to a surprisingly
wide trade deficit in April, sparking concerns about India's
current account deficit.
Some analysts have expressed surprise at the pace of the
rupee's fall, and expect the domestic currency to remain under
pressure given the dollar rally and the economic concerns at
home, especially after Standard & Poor's reiterated its
"negative" outlook on India this month.
Moses Harding, head of asset-liability management at
IndusInd Bank, cited the lack of optimism about the economy,
along with "general dollar strength against global currencies
and political uncertainties and limited bandwidth for reforms
ahead of elections" as the key factors hurting the rupee.
He expects the rupee weakness to further extend into the
56.02-56.43 zone.
The rupee has "struggled in a more acute manner than we have
thought it should have done," HSBC said in a note on Thursday.
The currency breached the key psychological level of 56 to
fall as low as 56.01 per dollar on Thursday, a level last seen
Sept. 6, 2012. At 0655 GMT, the rupee was at 55.87/88 versus
its close at 55.46/47 on Wednesday.
The falls came as the dollar bounded up to a three-year high
against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday,
boosted by the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve might
scale back its stimulus programme this year.
Indian shares were also lower, with the benchmark BSE index
down 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Prateek Chatterjee)