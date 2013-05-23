* Rupee ends at 55.59/60 per dlr vs 55.46/47 at close on Wed
* Exporters sell around 56/dollar - dealers
* INR falls for 5th session, longest losing streak in over 3
months
(Adds quote, closing prices)
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 23 The Indian rupee recovered from a
more than 8-1/2 month low hit earlier on Thursday, as exporters
took advantage of a spike in the dollar to sell the greenback
and on fears the central bank would intervene to stabilise the
local currency.
The rupee still posted a fifth day of falls to mark its
longest losing streak in over three months as worries about a
potential pullback in the U.S. monetary stimulus programme and a
weak manufacturing survey in China sparked a shift sway from
riskier currencies.
Any pullback on U.S. quantitative easing has the potential
to hit Indian markets hard. Foreign investors have bought more
than $5 billion of debt and stocks this month, marking a surge
in inflows from previous months.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tried to assuage investor
sentiment, stating that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's statements have been 'misunderstood or
misinterpreted."
"The rupee was caught in the eye of the storm between
Bernanke and Chinese PMI. The market recovered realising the
fears were overdone. Expectation of large flows starting next
week and exporter selling around 56 levels capped the losses,"
said Satyajit Kanjilal, chief executive at ForexServe.
The currency breached the key psychological level of 56 to
fall as low as 56.01 per dollar on Thursday, a level last seen
on Sept. 6, 2012. It closed at 55.59/60 versus its close at
55.46/47 on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India was not seen intervening to
bolster the rupee despite the sharp falls, traders said. The
central bank instead bought dollars for a net total of $820
million in March, with talk of subsequent purchases in April.
The rupee's falls came after Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke said a decision to scale back bond purchases could come
at one of the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy
looked set to maintain momentum.
Investors were also spooked after a preliminary China HSBC
factory survey showed activity shrank for the first time in
seven months in May.
The two factors sent India's NSE share index down
over 2 percent to post its biggest percentage fall in a year on
concerns foreign investors would end their recent buying spree.
Despite these foreign inflows, the rupee has lost some 3.2
percent this month, after a surge in gold imports led to a
surprisingly wide trade deficit in April, sparking concerns
about India's current account deficit.
Some analysts have expressed surprise at the pace of the
rupee's fall, and expect the domestic currency to remain under
pressure given the dollar rally and the economic concerns at
home, especially after Standard & Poor's reiterated its
"negative" outlook on India this month.
The rupee has "struggled in a more acute manner than we have
thought it should have done," HSBC said in a note on Thursday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 55.96 while the three-month was at
56.50.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 55.6125 with a total traded volume of $8.2 billion.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)