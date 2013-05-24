* Rupee ends at 55.63/64 versus 55.59/60 on Thu
* RBI eases hedging rules for exporters, importers
* Some inflows related to Unilever's open offer rumoured -
dealers
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 24 The Indian rupee weakened on
Friday, falling 1.3 percent for the week, extending its losing
streak to a third successive week, hurt by concerns about a
possible pullback in global fund flows and the country's
external deficit.
The rupee found support from the central bank's plan to ease
hedging rules for exporters and importers, a move which is
expected to increase supply of dollars.
Dealers also cited some dollar selling by foreign banks
related to Unilever's open offer for its Indian unit. The offer
is scheduled to open on June 21, but companies typically bring
in dollars prior to the open offer opening.
"Exporter selling is lined up along 55.70-80 levels which
will support the rupee. I don't see the rupee falling past 56,"
said Uday Bhatt, a senior dealer at UCO Bank.
Strong inflows into stocks and debt markets have supported
the rupee, having invested over $5 billion in May alone.
The rupee ended at 55.63/64 versus its close at 55.59/60 on
Thursday, falling for a sixth successive session. It is also the
rupee's longest weekly losing streak since late November.
Some have expressed surprise at the pace of the rupee's
fall, and expect the currency to remain under pressure given the
rally in dollar and the economic concerns at home, especially
after Standard & Poor's reiterated its "negative" outlook on
India this month.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 55.98 while the three-month was at
56.51.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 55.70 with a total traded volume of $5.9 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)