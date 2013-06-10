* Rupee hits record low of 58.17/dollar
* Raises concerns about current account deficit, rate cuts
* Economy sturdier than 2012, when INR hit previous all-time
low
(Updates with further fall, comparison with other currencies)
By Rafael Nam and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 10 The Indian rupee hit a record
low against the dollar on Monday, escalating worries about the
country's current account deficit and complicating the task for
policy makers looking to revive an economy that grew at its
slowest in a decade in 2012/13.
The finance ministry's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan
said the rupee's fall was a temporary phenomenon, echoing
comments from government leaders, and added the administration
was taking measures to tackle the imbalance in the current
account.
While analysts agree that the rupee has run into a broader
dollar rally that is also pressuring other emerging currencies
such as the Indonesian rupiah, India's currency is seen
as more vulnerable due to the country's high fiscal and current
account deficits.
A weaker currency could undermine recent fiscal and economic
measures by the government that helped spark a surge in foreign
inflows. It also complicates the central bank's campaign to cut
interest rates in a country still facing the prospect of losing
its investment-grade ratings.
"A weak rupee can revive a number of past woes, upset the
easing inflation trajectory, raise CAD financing concerns and up
the currency risks for offshore borrowers. This might also raise
another hurdle for the central bank for cutting rates," said
Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS Bank in Singapore.
The Reserve Bank of India is next due to review monetary
policy on June 17, and many economists and traders expect it to
pause in its monetary easing after cutting rates by 25 basis
points in each of its past three meetings.
The rupee fell to a record low of 58.17 on Monday, according
to the latest available Thomson Reuters data, as the dollar
gained on data showing China's economy losing momentum and after
a reasonably healthy pace of U.S. job creation renewed
expectations the Federal Reserve might curb its asset purchases
later this year.
The Indian currency is running neck to neck with the Korean
won as the worst performer among emerging Asian
currencies in the year to date.
The tumble comes as the Indian economy appears to have
better momentum than it did exactly a year ago when the rupee
last hit a record low, but still faces a long road to recovery.
The most immediate risk centres around financing the current
account deficit. That measure had been expected to have narrowed
this year from a record 6.7 percent of gross domestic product in
the October-December quarter due to falling prices for gold and
oil - the country's two biggest imports.
Worries over the current account have been exacerbated by
foreign investor net sales of more than $2.5 billion in domestic
debt over the previous 12 sessions, spurred by concerns that the
weaker rupee would erode returns.
Overseas investors have also been spooked by the prospect of
an end to the Fed's quantitative easing, while for bond
investors, the surge in U.S. Treasury 10-year yields
since early May has reduced the yield differential with Indian
debt.
Finance ministry officials told Reuters the falling rupee
was discussed in a previously scheduled meeting on Monday with
market regulators and the central bank.
"The FII (foreign institutional investors) capital outflows
are likely to continue for next 10-15 days," an official said
adding the rupee could touch even 59 against the dollar if the
outflows continued.
Overseas funds are vital to India's economy as a surge in
net foreign buying since 2012 - totalling almost $50 billion in
both debt and stocks - has been key in financing the deficit.
"The current account deficit is large, which needs large
amount of capital inflows. The dependence on short-term debt is
resulting in the hammering of the rupee," said Sujan Hajra,
chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities.
POLICY MAKERS
Additional interest rate cuts are critical to boosting
growth and reviving confidence in the economy, and have a bigger
bearing on the rupee than yields alone. Although wholesale
inflation fell below 5 percent in April, retail inflation
remains high.
"Keeping rates high - on the ground of defending INR, at
least - will likely only further defer recovery, deter FII
equity inflows, delay re-accumulation of FX reserves and
depreciate the INR," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a
note on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the government faces a gridlocked parliament
ahead of national elections due by next year, limiting its scope
for additional fiscal or economic reforms - the type of action
that is ultimately needed to provide a longer-term solution in
bringing down the current account deficit.
That leaves it in a weaker position than last year, when,
chastened by the downgrade of its sovereign rating outlook by
Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings, India passed a slew of
measures including opening up the retail sector and raising debt
investment limits for foreign investors.
The outlook for the rupee is also being constrained by the
perception policy makers will only use small measures to defend
the rupee, given that they blame global factors, which may work
in the near term but may not be enough should there be sustained
gains in the dollar.
Although India has recently announced measures to curb gold
demand, including raising import duties, to narrow the current
account deficit, they have failed to bolster the rupee.
Finance ministry officials told Reuters the government was
considering easing investment rules for sovereign wealth funds ,
and added the government would take steps to calm markets,
although they noted they had limited room to move for now.
"In the short-term, we can do little," said the official.
(Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Suvashree Dey
Choudhury in MUMBAI and Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Sanjeev Miglani)