MUMBAI, March 5 Stock market index provider FTSE
Group has added Bosch and raised the shares of eight
other Indian companies, including Yes Bank, to
large-caps from mid-cap earlier in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan
index.
FTSE's changes, which came after a semi-annual review of
indices, may lead to net inflows of nearly $150 million in
Indian shares and may help soothe worries about huge India
overweight positions after a potential rise in the country's
weighting by peer MSCI, traders said.
The government's budgetary proposal to make no distinction
between foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio
investment is expected to raise India's weight in MSCI indexes.
Companies often see demand for their shares rise or fall
after promotion or exclusion from indices, primarily due to
funds tracking the indices in question or using them as
benchmarks, analysts say.
FTSE's move, which will be effective after market close on
March 20, also includes Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi
Systems, Zee Entertainment Enterprises,
Godrej Consumer Products, Aurobindo Pharma,
Shree Cement and Cadila Healthcare.
In its review, FTSE also upgraded India's consumption
related stocks such as Pidilite Industries, Britannia
Industries and Marico to mid-cap series from
small-cap earlier.
