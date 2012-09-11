MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's state-run oil marketing companies rose while the 10-year benchmark yields fell on Tuesday on media reports that a government cabinet panel will meet later in the day to look into a potential hike in fuel prices.

BPCL was up 2.5 percent, while HPCL was up 2.2 percent at 0410 GMT.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3 basis points at 8.15 percent on hopes that any hike in fuel prices will lead to fiscal consolidation and encourage the central bank to cut interest rates. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)