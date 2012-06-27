* No central bank intervention seen in session
* Oil importers dollar demand pressures rupee-dealers
* Global risk eyed ahead of EU summit
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 27 The Indian rupee fell on
Wednesday, staying near record lows, as oil importers stepped up
their dollar purchases at the end of the month, while caution
ahead of a European Union Summit sapped demand for risk
currencies.
Traders did not spot any central bank intervention in the
session after the Reserve Bank of India was widely seen as
having sold dollars in each of the four previous sessions.
Those interventions have come as the rupee has resumed
declines to record lows against the dollar, mirroring declines
in May. The currency hit its lowest ever at 57.32 on Friday.
The rupee has also failed to gain traction despite measures
announced by the central bank on India to bolster the currency,
including raising the investment limits on government bonds for
foreign investors.
Edwin Dsouza, senior manager of forex and treasury at Essar
Services India, said he expected more RBI intervention and
potentially more measures to support the currency.
"I expect the rupee to trade at 58 to the dollar in the next
one month. If that happens, the RBI may come in with more
measures," he said.
The rupee settled at 57.15/16, compared to
Tuesday's close of 57.01/02, and bringing it close to a record
closing low of 57.16 hit on June 22.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 57.55, reflecting expectations for further
weakness ahead.
Global risk sentiments will also play a key role in
determining the rupee's fortunes, especially as European Union
leaders meet for a two-day summit starting on Thursday.
The euro steadied against the dollar on Wednesday after
hitting a two-week low the previous day, but looked vulnerable
to losses as the gathering is not expected to deliver new
measures to ease the region's debt crisis.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the United Stock Exchange and the MCX-SX all ended at
57.4650. The total volume was at $3.31 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)