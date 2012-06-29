MUMBAI, June 29 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Friday, buoyed by the surge in the euro after the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to use its bailout funds flexibly.

At 9.02 a.m., the rupee was at 56.62/6350 as against 56.80/81 last close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)