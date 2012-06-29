(Updates prices, adds details, background)
MUMBAI, June 29 The Indian rupee strengthened on
Friday after the government confirmed it won't impose
retroactive taxes on foreign investors and as global risk asset
rallied, but still headed for its worst quarterly performance in
at least 17 years.
Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to take emergency action
to bring down Italy's and Spain's spiralling borrowing costs and
to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the
end of this year, a first step towards a European banking union.
The improved global risk environment comes as investors are
growing more hopeful of meaningful policy reforms at home after
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a former central bank governor,
took charge of the finance ministry.
The government released draft rules on Thursday and said the
general anti avoidance rules, or GAAR, would not apply
retroactively, a big concern for portfolio investors.
"The INR may outperform as well as India seems to be
backtracking on its plans to retroactively apply new tax rules
that would penalize a major foreign direct investor," said
Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist & strategist for Asia
ex-Japan at Credit Agricole.
At 12.05 p.m., the rupee was at 56.29/31, and
headed for its biggest weekly gain in five months.
That marked a turnaround after the rupee tumbled to a record
low of 57.32 against the dollar a week ago. The currency is on
course to log it worst quarter in at least 17 years, as per
available Reuters data, having first started to tumble to set
record lows in May.
India has been buffeted by various macroeconomic concerns,
primarily the twin fiscal and current account deficits, leaving
it vulnerable to capital outflows at a time of global risk
aversion.
However, with Singh, widely credit with ushering in economic
reforms in India in the 1990s, taking charge of the finance
portfolio, investors are hoping he will push some much awaited
reforms and address concerns on tax issues.
Global risk aversion has also improved. The euro
surged following relief after the statement from European
leaders, raising hopes it could help ease a big recent overhang
in global markets.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)