MUMBAI, July 5 The Indian rupee fell in opening trade on Thursday, falling to as low as 55.07 to the dollar, tracking a weak euro ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting and weaker Asian shares.

Weak investor response at an auction for debt limits for foreign institutional investors (FII) on Wednesday also weighed on sentiment, dealers said.

At 9.11 a.m, the rupee was at 54.98/00 dollar versus its 54.48/49 close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)