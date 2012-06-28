MUMBAI, June 28 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Thursday bolstered by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's call to formulate an economic revival plan and boost investor sentiment.

At 9.02 a.m, the rupee was at 56.94/98 to a dollar, as against Wednesday's close of 57.15/16.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has taken charge of the finance ministry, summoned officials on Wednesday to formulate an economic revival plan in part addressing problems in tax policy and said he also wanted to revive the "animal spirit" of Indian economic growth. [ID::nL3E8HR4NV] (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)