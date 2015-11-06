GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Friday as investors braced for U.S. employment data that is expected to bolster the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase as early as next month. * The dollar held firm on Friday with investors on tenterhooks to see whether upcoming U.S. job data will be strong enough to cement rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. * U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 4-1/2 years on Thursday on continued expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December, while long-dated yields also rose on fresh corporate supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,304.20 (down 0.94 pct) * NSE index 7,955.45 (down 1.05 pct) * Rupee 65.7450/65.7550 per dlr (65.48/65.49) * 10-year bond yield 7.68 pct (7.65 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.82 pct (6.80 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.05 pct) KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's IDFC Infrastructure Debt Fund plans to raise funds through an issue of bonds maturing in over five years, three merchant bankers said. * India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd plans to raise 285 million rupees selling bonds maturing in two years, a company official said. * India's JM Financial Ltd and JM Financial Products Ltd plan to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in one year, a company official said. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 4 * $10.29 mln Year-to-date** $4.43 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 5 on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation. INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Nov 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV. 5 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 93.49 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.80 trln rupees on Oct 31 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat)