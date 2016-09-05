An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa/Files

MUMBAI India's stock, bond, and currency markets are closed on Monday for Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

On Friday, the NSE index gained 0.4 percent, while the BSE index rose 0.38 percent.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 7.12 percent, while the rupee strengthened to 66.82/66.83 per dollar from its previous close of 66.95/66.96.

