(Corrects headline and lead to bonds fell from bonds gained)

MUMBAI Aug 31 India's benchmark 10-year bonds fell, while the rupee and stocks trimmed earlier losses on Friday after India said the economy grew 5.5 percent in the April-June quarter, higher than expectations for 5.3 percent growth.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 3 basis points to 8.23 percent from levels before the data, as faster GDP growth is expected to reduce expectations for interest rate cuts.

The rupee trimmed losses, trading at around 55.72 to the dollar from around 55.77 before the data was released.

India's benchmark BSE index and NSE index trimmed losses as well, and were down around 0.3 to 0.4 percent each.

India's 1-year OIS swap rose 3 bps to 7.78 percent, while the 5-year swap rates was up around 4 bps to 7.16 percent, according to traders. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Jijo Jacob)