MUMBAI Dec 27 India's guar seed futures
are expected to open down on Tuesday, weighed by 6,976 rupees
per 100 kg.
* The NCDEX has increased margins and a probe by the market
regulator on surging prices of guar seed and guar gum, analysts
said.
* On Monday, the January guar seed contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down
3.61 percent at raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed
contracts -- the "special margin" -- as it tries to limit
speculative trade, after the market regulator investigates
recent price spikes.
* This is the third such move in a month, after similar
levies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, taking the margin total to 30
percent on contracts to buy on the exchange.
* The market regulator has started investigation into the
price movement after the prices of guar seed and gum more than
doubled since the beginning of May 2011.
* The state farm department of Rajasthan, the top producer
of guar seed in the country, has estimated guar output in 2011
at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in
2010.
* In the year ending March 31, 2011, guar gum exports nearly
doubled to 403,654 tonnes compared with 218,459 tonnes in
2009/10, according to data from the ministry of commerce and
industry.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to open higher due to increased
demand in spot, a decline in acreage and reduced stocks with
wholesale dealers, analysts said.
* On Monday, the chana January contract closed 3.99
percent higher at 3,308 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect demand to improve by mid-January due to
marriage season demand.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)