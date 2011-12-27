MUMBAI Dec 27 India's guar seed futures are expected to open down on Tuesday, weighed by 6,976 rupees per 100 kg.

* The NCDEX has increased margins and a probe by the market regulator on surging prices of guar seed and guar gum, analysts said.

* On Monday, the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.61 percent at raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- as it tries to limit speculative trade, after the market regulator investigates recent price spikes.

* This is the third such move in a month, after similar levies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, taking the margin total to 30 percent on contracts to buy on the exchange.

* The market regulator has started investigation into the price movement after the prices of guar seed and gum more than doubled since the beginning of May 2011.

* The state farm department of Rajasthan, the top producer of guar seed in the country, has estimated guar output in 2011 at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in 2010.

* In the year ending March 31, 2011, guar gum exports nearly doubled to 403,654 tonnes compared with 218,459 tonnes in 2009/10, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open higher due to increased demand in spot, a decline in acreage and reduced stocks with wholesale dealers, analysts said.

* On Monday, the chana January contract closed 3.99 percent higher at 3,308 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect demand to improve by mid-January due to marriage season demand. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)