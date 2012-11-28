MUMBAI India's bond, currency and stock markets are closed on Wednesday for a religious holiday. Trading resumes on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the BSE index climbed 1.65 percent, or 305.07 points, to 18,842.08, its highest close since November 8, and is just 295 points away from a year-high.

The Nifty gained 1.62 percent, or 91.55 points, to 5,727.45. Both the indices posted their biggest gains since September 21.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point lower at 8.19 percent.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.45/46 per dollar, 0.5 percent firmer than its previous close of 55.73/74. <INR/> (Reporting by Swati Bhat)